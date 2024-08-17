Texans Daily

Houston Texans Cruise to Preseason Win vs. New York Giants

The Houston Texans pulled out a win against the New York Giants in the third preseason game.

Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Cam Akers (22) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans are pleased after their 28-10 victory against the New York Giants on Saturday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

The Texans marched down the field on their opening possession with the first-string offense, but they were unable to convert a fourth down on the Giants' 6-yard line. However, just two plays later, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw an interception to third-year defensive back Jalen Pitre, who ran it in for the first score of the day.

Jones threw another pick on the ensuing drive to fellow third-year pro Derek Stingley Jr., which capped off the first-string defense's day.

The Giants evened up the scoring with a Devin Singletary 1-yard run in the middle of the second quarter, but the Texans responded with a touchdown drive of their own where backup quarterback Case Keenum found receiver John Metchie III.

Metchie led the Texans in receiving with six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.

In the second half, undrafted rookie running back British Brooks had a strong day, running for a pair of touchdowns to put the game away for the Texans.

The Texans have their preseason finale next Saturday at home against the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is set for 12 noon CT.

