Houston Texans WR 'Exactly What You Want', Says Coach DeMeco Ryans

The Houston Texans are pleased with wide receiver Nico Collins.

Jeremy Brener

Jul 29, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins could have been entering this season as the final year of his contract.

However, his breakout 2023 campaign led him to a three-year, $75 million contract extension, even after the Texans traded for Stefon Diggs and drafted Tank Dell in the third round a year ago.

Collins, 25, had a career-high 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023, which eclipsed his totals from his first two seasons combined in both categories. Now that he has that confidence, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans has taken note.

“He is exactly what you want," Ryans said. "Nico [Collins] doesn’t change. He puts his head down and he works every day, it doesn’t matter what time of year it is. It could be the off season, it could be in season, he could be fighting through an injury, he could be a hundred percent healthy out there grinding. He is one of the more consistent players we have, which is why he is so fun to be around. He has got great energy, he is a great young man and a really good receiver. The way he goes about his business is as professional as you can be. He is fun to coach.”

It's no coincidence that Ryans' arrival as Houston's coach and Collins' breakout came in the same year. Ryans (along with quarterback C.J. Stroud) found a way to unlock Collins and make him one of the league's top receivers.

Given Ryans' comments, it doesn't appear like Collins' 2023 season was a fluke and he'll look to build on the momentum he's had in 2024.

