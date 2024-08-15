Houston Texans Safety Calen Bullock, Other Rookies 'Laser Focued' During Preseason
The NFL preseason is a great opportunity for rookies across the league to get their feet wet, coming in the thick of training camp.
The Houston Texans rookies have hit the ground running throughout training camp, earning praise from second-year head coach DeMeco Ryans. Safety Callen Bullock is among those who have impressed Ryans early on in preseason and throughout training camp.
“Calen is another guy – similar to Cade [Stover], similar to Kamari [Lassiter] – these guys have come in and they’ve been laser focused. Calen when you watch his tape at USC, he’s a guy who attacked the football," Ryans explained on Sunday. "Ball was in the air, he was going to get it. Same as what you see out here every day in practice. Like he’s making a play on the football."
The third-round pick defensive back is set to be a defensive playmaker for the Texans. He'll be doing so in a backup role, though, as both Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward are ahead of the 6-foot-3 safety on the depth chart.
"It’s impressive to watch for Calen and he’ll continue to get better and that’s the exciting thing about Calen like man he is still a young player and has a lot of room to grow but what he’s shown us already and the consistency at which he’s done it," Ryans continued. "I’m very excited to see him continue to flourish in our defense.”
There are aspects in which the USC product can still continue to develop, like remaining consistent in the weight room and sharpening his tackling abilities. However, the skill is undeniable for Bullock, and he has the potential to shine and make big plays when given snaps during his rookie season.
In the meantime, while listed as a bench player on the depth chart, Bullock can make an impact on the special teams. His presence will be felt on the Texans roster during his first season with Houston.
