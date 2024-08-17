Houston Texans Take Early Lead Over New York Giants Following Chaotic Pick Six
The Houston Texans are back on the field for the third time this preseason as they host the New York Giants. The starters are playing early in the contest as they continue to ramp up and get ready for the regular season.
Jalen Pitre, in particular, is looking for a bounce-back season in his third year in the NFL. He had a promising rookie campaign and is looking to tap into that potential for the Texans this season.
On the Texans' first drive of the game, they were stopped short of the end zone on fourth down, turning the ball over. Pitre would eliminate the offense's shortcoming with a pick 6 to get the team on the board.
The Texans' defense is backing up a star-studded offense, and Pitre anchoring the safety position could give that side of the ball a big boost.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is hitting the field for his first bit of live action after suffering a season-ending injury a year ago. He's not off to the hottest start after turning the ball over on multiple drives.
The Texans are well-positioned after the pick six, too, giving Houston an early lead after the first drive came away empty.
After the first interception, Daniels threw a second after returning to the field, this time with Derek Stingley Jr. coming down with the ball.
Houston leads 7-0 at the conclusion of the first quarter.
