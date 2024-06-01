Houston Texans Edge Rusher Duo Each Rank Top 32 in NFL At Position
The Houston Texans have plenty of star power, but they're also a well-rounded team with elite talents on both sides of the ball.
Media and fans will gravitate to the offensive depth, which includes C.J. Stroud, Tank Dell, Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, Joe Mixon and more. They've got an elite set of weapons around the second-year star quarterback, and every bit of explosiveness within the offense.
Heading into the new season, all of the attention is on the new-look offense. However, the defense under second-year head coach DeMeco Ryans will be stout, too. Anchored by Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr., the Texans have plenty of star power on that side of the ball as well.
Pro Football Focus ranked the top 32 edge defenders in the NFL, which happened to include the Texan's second-year star -- who came in at No. 20. Before him, though, Texans' Danielle Hunter was ranked No. 16, proving the team's star power on that side of the ball.
"Hunter quietly recorded double-digit sacks in each of the past two seasons with nearly identical 80.1 and 79.1 pass-rush grades and 85 and 84 pressure totals, respectively," PFF wrote. "With Hunter now in Houston, we’ll see if he can continue to perform at a high-level opposite Will Anderson Jr."
The 29-year-old edge rusher scored 27 sacks over the past two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He's got 87.5 career sacks and 134 quarterback hits. He's going to make some noise in the backfield for Houston this season.
"Anderson was very solid in his rookie campaign. He recorded a 77.4 run-defense grade and a 76.6 pass-rush grade while racking up 68 quarterback pressures and posting a 16.4% pass-rush win rate. Another step forward in either category could get him into the top 15 or maybe even the top 10 of this list for 2025," PFF wrote of Anderson Jr.
The duo is going to make life easier for each other and will take turns making game-changing plays. Anderson Jr., heading into his second season, is primed to improve and make an even bigger impact.
