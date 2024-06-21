Houston Texans Own One of The Premiere Pass Rush Units In The Entire League
The Houston Texans have assembled one of the best rosters in the league entering 2024. This team's strong suit in 2023 was its offense. While the defense played admirably, it still lacked in some areas.
However, one of the areas the Texans have been and will continue to be strong is along their defensive line. According to PFF, the Houston Texans' run defense was around the middle of the league with a 63.1 overall grade, and this was about the same for their pass rush which had a grade of 75.8.
As mentioned, the defense was strong along the line, but it definitely could have been improved, which is what they will look to do in 2024. Even though not the strongest, the Texans' pass rush win rate was a staggering 52 percent, ranking third in the NFL behind the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns.
Some of the players involved have now left for other teams, but Houston has done a tremendous job of bringing back that same level of production or even perhaps improving it. The Texans will look towards Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, Denico Autry, and their group of linebackers to once again be one of the more polished units at getting after opposing quarterbacks.
