Texans Daily

Houston Texans Own One of The Premiere Pass Rush Units In The Entire League

Houston Texans Own One of The Premiere Pass Rush Units In The Entire League

Caleb Skinner

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) warms up before the start of Sunday's game. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Sunday, September 24, 2023. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]
Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) warms up before the start of Sunday's game. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Sunday, September 24, 2023. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY
In this story:

The Houston Texans have assembled one of the best rosters in the league entering 2024. This team's strong suit in 2023 was its offense. While the defense played admirably, it still lacked in some areas.

However, one of the areas the Texans have been and will continue to be strong is along their defensive line. According to PFF, the Houston Texans' run defense was around the middle of the league with a 63.1 overall grade, and this was about the same for their pass rush which had a grade of 75.8.

READ MORE: CBS Sports Lists Former Texans LB As Most Notable Offseason Departure

As mentioned, the defense was strong along the line, but it definitely could have been improved, which is what they will look to do in 2024. Even though not the strongest, the Texans' pass rush win rate was a staggering 52 percent, ranking third in the NFL behind the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns.

Some of the players involved have now left for other teams, but Houston has done a tremendous job of bringing back that same level of production or even perhaps improving it. The Texans will look towards Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, Denico Autry, and their group of linebackers to once again be one of the more polished units at getting after opposing quarterbacks.

READ MORE: Texans Place Five On CBS Sports' Top-100 Players of 2024

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!

Follow Caleb on Twitter

Published
Caleb Skinner

CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/Houston Texans Latest News