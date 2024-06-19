Which Pair Will Emerge As Houston Texans' Best Duo During 2024 Season?
The Houston Texans will begin training camp on July 18, marking the start of the 2024 season. Due to their plethora of talent, the Texans are viewed as a legitimate championship contender for the first time in franchise history.
Nearly every position group has several players who can take the helm as its best prospect. However, almost every position features a duo that could result in the Texans having a variety of weapons to attack their opponents.
With an offensive team that features a wide receiver unit of Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs, Coty M. Davis and John Hickman discuss which players could take the helm as Houston's top duo on the latest episode of Locked On Texans.
"When you talk about receivers with multiple skill sets that is what you want," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "You want different body types, different types of movers to cause as many problems for a defense as possible, right? We want to put defenses in binds, and I think with those three guys it allows us to do that because they are so different, and they can all do different things."
The Texans will have an impressive duo on both sides of the ball. On the defensive end, it is evident that Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter will be Houston's best defensive duo. They are becoming teammates after recording a combined 23.5 sacks in 2023. Hunter ranked near the top of the league with 16.5 sacks during his final season with the Minnesota Vikings.
"With Danielle and Will I think they instantly have this connection that you need for both of those ends and playing off of each other, picking off of each other’s brain," Ryans said. "Danielle is a veteran in the league, he has done it for awhile so Will being able to lean on him for advice on how he has seen it done I think that is very important. I like the connection that they have had, they are working well together, and it is great to see both of them collapse in the pocket and finishing on the quarterback."
