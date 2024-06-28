Houston Texans Star QB C.J. Stroud Nominated for the ESPY's Best Breakthrough Athlete
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had one of the better performances by a rookie in the history of the NFL throwing for over 4,000 yards for 23 touchdowns to just five interceptions in 2023. His performance allowed the team to excel, reach the playoffs, and make it to the divisional round on the way to earning the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honor might not be the only accolade that Stroud earns for his first-year performance last season as he has been nominated for the ESPY's Best Breakthrough Athlete award.
Stroud will join San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, USC Trojans' women's basketball player JuJu Watkins, and gymnast Haleigh Bryant in a loaded nominee pool for the award.
All of the nominees had extremely promising breakout performances in their respective sports and are more than qualified to win the ESPY. The Breakthrough Athlete of the Year award is awarded to the sportsperson who made the greatest breakthrough in their respective sport either as a rookie or just a great improvement in their performance.
The award is currently held by former LSU Tigers and current Chicago Sky basketball player Angel Reese. The award has been given out since 1993 and some notable winners include Tiger Woods (1997), Tom Brady (2002), LeBron James (2004), Richard Sherman (2014), Dak Prescott (2017), and LaMelo Ball (2021).
The 2024 ESPY Awards are set to take place on the 11th of July at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT on ABC.
