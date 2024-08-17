Best Record in AFC? Why Houston Texans Will Earn Bye for Playoffs
The Houston Texans have never earned a bye for the NFL playoffs, but they might have as good of a chance as they have ever had this season.
Bleacher Report writer Maurice Moton believes the Texans will go 12-5 and earn the No. 1 seed for the AFC postseason.
"The Texans won't sneak up on anyone this year. Yet they're still primed to become a juggernaut in the AFC with 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud. He has a new playmaker in Stefon Diggs who will join Nico Collins and Tank Dell to form a high-level receiver trio. Joe Mixon can balance the offense on the ground. Houston could field a top-10 defense with the addition of four-time Pro Bowl edge-rusher Danielle Hunter. The Texans have no glaring weaknesses. They will be the AFC's No. 1 seed," Moton writes.
READ MORE: Houston Texans Becoming Super Bowl Contender? Danielle Hunter Helps
The Texans will have some stiff competition if they want to be the best in the AFC. They will have to get past the Baltimore Ravens, who beat them in the Divisional Round last season and the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won each of the past two Super Bowls.
It may be a tall task, but the Texans have made the upgrades necessary to compete with the best of the best. Now, it's time for them to execute.
READ MORE: How To Watch New York Giants vs. Houston Texans: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Odds
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Houston Texans Coach Details C.J. Stroud's Growth In Year Two
• Houston Texans WR 'Exactly What You Want', Says Coach DeMeco Ryans
• Houston Texans Safety Calen Bullock, Other Rookies 'Laser Focued' During Preseason
• Texans Head Coach Claims Rookie TE Has Been 'Most Consistent Player On The Team'