Best Record in AFC? Why Houston Texans Will Earn Bye for Playoffs

The Houston Texans have a high ceiling going into the season.

Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (93) reacts to the crowd after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Houston won 20-12. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans have never earned a bye for the NFL playoffs, but they might have as good of a chance as they have ever had this season.

Bleacher Report writer Maurice Moton believes the Texans will go 12-5 and earn the No. 1 seed for the AFC postseason.

"The Texans won't sneak up on anyone this year. Yet they're still primed to become a juggernaut in the AFC with 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud. He has a new playmaker in Stefon Diggs who will join Nico Collins and Tank Dell to form a high-level receiver trio. Joe Mixon can balance the offense on the ground. Houston could field a top-10 defense with the addition of four-time Pro Bowl edge-rusher Danielle Hunter. The Texans have no glaring weaknesses. They will be the AFC's No. 1 seed," Moton writes.

The Texans will have some stiff competition if they want to be the best in the AFC. They will have to get past the Baltimore Ravens, who beat them in the Divisional Round last season and the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won each of the past two Super Bowls.

It may be a tall task, but the Texans have made the upgrades necessary to compete with the best of the best. Now, it's time for them to execute.

