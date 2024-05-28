How Houston Texans Can Address 'Biggest Needs' Ahead of Training Camp
The Houston Texans have made plenty of moves during the 2024 NFL offseason. They've gone from an emerging playoff team to soon holding a Super Bowl-contending status.
The Texans know what they have in second-year star quarterback CJ Stroud -- who threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions in his rookie season. They equipped him with even more weapons, adding running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Stefon Diggs alongside Tank Dell and Nico Collins.
Defensively, the team added defensive end Danielle Hunter. Moves have been made on both sides of the ball as the Texans are looking to be taken more seriously as a competitive club.
After the 2024 NFL Draft and free agency, what holes do the Texans have to address as the offseason continues to wind down? Bleacher Report weighed in on the matter earlier this month, claiming the team should look to add help at cornerback and on the offensive line.
One player Bleacher Report suggested the Texans could look to add is Pittsburgh Steelers free agent cornerback Patrick Peterson.
"Patrick Peterson would be an insurance policy for both but also could play safety. He lined up there late in the season for the Steelers and the Texans could use depth there as well. Jimmie Ward hasn't played a full season for a while and rookie Calen Bullock might need to improve his play strength before being a full-time player," Bleacher Report wrote.
Adding a versatile defensive back could be the safest option for the club for the time being. Until the team can get to training camp -- or even preseason -- and really take a look at what they've got, a versatile defensive back makes the most sense as they could use Peterson wherever they see fit.
Safety Justin Simmons and interior offensive lineman Greg Van Roten were two more names tossed around by Bleacher Report for the Texans to add as they look to bring in more depth and options on the offensive line and in the secondary.
