DeMeco Ryans on Bringing TE Dalton Schultz Back in Free Agency: "Great Leader"
The Houston Texans had one of the most successful offseasons in the NFL. They traded for big-name stars, signed some good free agents, put together a solid class, and retained guys off of their 2023 squad. One of the stars from their 2023 season that they re-signed this offseason was tight end Dalton Schultz, who re-signed on a three-year, $36 million deal.
Schultz was brought in from the Dallas Cowboys in 2023. When speaking with the media, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans was thrilled that they were able to bring Schultz back on a multi-year deal after seeing his leadership and playmaking abilities last season.
"He made play after play for us last year at very crucial moments, and just the leader that Dalton is, I don’t think he gets enough credit for the leader he is in the locker room and what he brings to our entire team," Ryans said.
"I love calling on Dalton to break the team down because he always has a very great message for the team, always bringing guys back to focus on the main thing: Continuing to improve [and] continuing to grow, continuing to compete with themselves. So, Dalton has been a great leader and also a great playmaker for us, so it was important to get him back and I’m happy we’re able to seal the deal."
Schultz is in the prime of his NFL career and, as mentioned, only played one season thus far with the Texans. During his first year in Houston, Schultz compiled 59 catches for 635 yards and five touchdowns, but it was his clutch play when it mattered most that meant the world for the Texans in 2023.
Schultz has plenty more to give as he enters 2024, and if he performs like he did in 2023, it will make the Texans' offense that much more scary for opposing defenses on Sundays.
