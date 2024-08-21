Texans Daily

NFL Free Agency: Should Houston Texans Sign Veteran CB?

The Houston Texans could be in the market for a veteran cornerback.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 26, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (44) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (44) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Houston Texans have several veterans in the secondary, but they could look to add one more.

Bleacher Report suggests that the team should sign cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams.

"It's hard to find too many needs that the Texans must address now. They had a ton of cap space this season and have been proactive in addressing any faults on the current roster," Bleacher Report writes. "Cornerback could be the exception, though. Their answer there was to throw some short-term contracts on Jeff Okudah and C.J. Henderson. Both are former first-round picks with varying levels of disappointment thus far. Ahkello Witherpoon isn't a shutdown corner, but he was a solid starter for the Rams last season. He played all 17 games and gave up a passer rating of 75.7."

READ MORE: Houston Texans CEO Explains Growing Role of Former Players

Witherspoon, 29, is familiar with DeMeco Ryans from crossing paths with each other at the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-20. So, Witherspoon's knowledge of what Ryans is all about could lead to a potential pairing.

The Texans will likely run with who they have, but Witherspoon could get a call if any of the veteran backups disappoint at the beginning of the year.

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans Announcer Faces Backlash Over Controversial C.J. Stroud, Josh Allen Comment

• NFL Trade Rumors: Houston Texans Dealing WR John Metchie III?

• Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud Emerging, But Should You Draft Him in Fantasy Football?

Houston Texans' Cam Akers Earning Spot with Team in Training Camp

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News