NFL Free Agency: Should Houston Texans Sign Veteran CB?
The Houston Texans have several veterans in the secondary, but they could look to add one more.
Bleacher Report suggests that the team should sign cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams.
"It's hard to find too many needs that the Texans must address now. They had a ton of cap space this season and have been proactive in addressing any faults on the current roster," Bleacher Report writes. "Cornerback could be the exception, though. Their answer there was to throw some short-term contracts on Jeff Okudah and C.J. Henderson. Both are former first-round picks with varying levels of disappointment thus far. Ahkello Witherpoon isn't a shutdown corner, but he was a solid starter for the Rams last season. He played all 17 games and gave up a passer rating of 75.7."
Witherspoon, 29, is familiar with DeMeco Ryans from crossing paths with each other at the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-20. So, Witherspoon's knowledge of what Ryans is all about could lead to a potential pairing.
The Texans will likely run with who they have, but Witherspoon could get a call if any of the veteran backups disappoint at the beginning of the year.
