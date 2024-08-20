Texans Announcer Faces Backlash Over Controversial C.J. Stroud, Josh Allen Comment
The Houston Texans ran away with their third preseason game, beating the New York Giants 28-10 in their penultimate game before the regular season kicks off on September 8th against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Houston starters saw their most action yet in the victory and will look to build upon that as they gear up for their final preseason game.
The win wasn't the only thing that came from this past weekend's matchup against the Giants as one of the Texans' announcers caught some major heat for comments he made during the broadcast downplaying Josh Allen's abilities while trying to give Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud his flowers for a pass to Stefon Diggs.
"Just get inside of your DB, and CJ will hit you. I don’t know if Josh Allen would have, but C.J. will put that ball right on the number," said Harris, who is known for his sideline reporting during games.
It was such a subtle jab, but apparently, Harris' comments made their way around fairly quickly as pundits from around the country, like analyst Warren Sharp, started to call Harris out by pointing to cold hard facts regarding Allen's ability on short throws.
There is no denying the fact that both quarterbacks, Allen and Stroud, are a couple of the best quarterbacks in the league. Allen is in the midst of his peak while Stroud is just beginning his NFL career. The two play extremely different when it comes to their position, but it has worked out well for both of them respectively.
Comparing quarterbacks is never an easy thing to do, but sometimes it is easy to not say things if we are uninformed on the subject. The matter won't blow up past this and it is likely something that won't affect the announcer moving forward, but will just be there as a reminder for the future.
