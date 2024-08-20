NFL Trade Rumors: Houston Texans Dealing WR John Metchie III?
Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III is very talented, but given the team's depth chart at the position, he likely won't play too much.
That's why Bleacher Report suggests that the team could look to move Metchie for a late-round pick.
"At best, Metchie projects as the Texans' No. 4 wideout behind Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell and Nico Collins. Noah Brown and Robert Woods are also in the rotation. Tight end Dalton Schultz had a sizeable role in the passing game last year. Diggs has a one-year deal, though Dell and Collins are long-term building blocks for the receiver room," Bleacher Report writes. "Receiver-needy teams should offer a middle-to-late-round pick for Metchie. Now fully healthy, he could be an immediate No. 2 receiver upgrade."
Metchie, 24, caught six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason win against the New York Giants, proving that he is capable of having a big day. Granted, majority of his work came against the latter half of depth on the Giants defense, but it doesn't change the fact that he is talented.
Any team looking for a receiver should at least call general manager Nick Caserio to hear what a potential asking price would be for Metchie.
