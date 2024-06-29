NFL Insiders Explains Why Texans' Nico Collins is More Favorable in Fantasy Play
The Houston Texans will have three wide receivers who could take the helm as the team's top target on any Sunday. However, Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs will give the Texans a chance to have two wide receivers who could reach 1,000 yards for the first time in franchise history.
The talent the Texans will enter the season with will also make Houston a prominent choice when fans are assembling their fantasy teams. During Friday's installment of NFL Network's The Insiders, Michael F. Florio explains why he would select Collins over Diggs.
"You talk about his [Diggs] targets, he averaged 160.0 a year in Buffalo," Florio said. "I just don't see any way he gets to that number with Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Dalton Schultz and Joe Mixon coming out of the backfield.
"Last year, during the second half of last season, Diggs was a wide receiver. I believe that was the early signs of a decline. I think I'll take Nico Collins over him."
Collins is coming off a career season where he became the fourth player in franchise history to reach 1,000 receiving yards — joining Brandon Cooks, DeAndre Hopkins and Andre Johnson. He recorded 1,297 yards on 80 catches and eight touchdowns.
Collins and the Texans agreed upon a three-year, $72.5 million contract extension in May, which includes $52.0 million guaranteed. At the start of the 2025 season, the deal will make Collins one of the highest-paid receivers in the league.
Houston landed the four-time Pro Bowler in exchange with the Bills for a 2025 second-round pick (via the Minnesota Vikings), a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.
Diggs began his career as a fifth-round pick (No. 146 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft and has established himself as one of the league's top wide receivers. In 2023, Diggs recorded his sixth consecutive season of 1,000 yards.
