Texans Top Storylines Amid 2024 Schedule Release
When the Buffalo Bills traded for Stefon Diggs in March of 2020, it appeared that the All-Pro wide receiver would retire with the franchise. He instantly made Buffalo a championship contender, and within his first season, Diggs helped the Bills reach the AFC Championship game, falling 38-24 to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Before departing Arrowhead Stadium, Diggs watched the Chiefs' celebration in sorrow. At the time, the loss appeared to be the start of a remarkable era for the Bills. However, four years later, Buffalo's AFC Championship defeat to the Chiefs became the pinnacle of Diggs' tenure as disappointment and disputes filled the next three seasons.
Diggs' final years in Buffalo led to a subpar departure amid a trade to the Houston Texans on April 3. With the release of the 2024 regular season schedule, the Texans' Week 5 contest against the Bills is one of several prominent storylines as Diggs welcomes his former team to NRG Stadium on Oct. 6.
"Adding him — he’s one of those guys I talked about," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "He’s been a great player in this league for a long time. Well-respected. He’s been a great teammate, he’s been a leader, a captain. When you look at him and when you watch the tape, no one doubts the playmaker that he is. He changes games for the teams he’s been a part of, and we’re anticipating the same thing for us."
Outside of the Texans' home contest against the Bills, Coty M. Davis and John Hickman discuss each of the biggest storylines on the latest episode of Locked On Texans.
In four seasons, Diggs established himself as the Bills' top target in the passing game. He played 65 games, recording 445 catches for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns — ranking first in each statistical category.
In 2023, Diggs recorded his sixth consecutive 1,000-yard season. The veteran wideout caught 107 balls for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns in his final year with the franchise.
