Texans Sign Former Seahawks Safety to Active Roster

The Houston Texans are bringing on some safety depth to their 53-man roster before taking on the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to a team announcement, the Texans have signed safety K'Von Wallace to the active roster from the practice squad.

We have signed K’Von Wallace to the active roster from the practice squad and made other roster moves. pic.twitter.com/HxL6ygz99M — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 26, 2025

Wallace, a six-year NFL veteran, has been on the Texans' practice squad dating back to November in order to help supply a bit of extra help in the back-end of their defense.

Now just over a month into his tenure in the building with the Texans, he's now officially on the main roster, and could have an opportunity to take the field as soon as this weekend on the road in Los Angeles.

Texans Sign S K'Von Wallace

Wallace has played one game for the Texans once this season as a practice squad elevation, appearing in Week 15's game against the Arizona Cardinals, playing 13 total snaps on special teams.

Before joining the Texans' practice squad, Wallace had spent time with a variety of other teams around the league.

Most recently with the Seattle Seahawks in 2024, where he had played nine total games, also spending time with the Cardinals and Tennessee Titans in 2023, and three years with the Philadelphia Eagles before that, where he ultimately started his career as a 2020 fourth round pick out of Clemson.

Jul 23, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants safety K'Von Wallace (34) looks on during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Throughout his career bouncing around a few squads, Wallace has collected 168 combined tackles, eight passes defended, two tackles for loss, and forced two total turnovers.

Now, he'll get a chance to find a bit more opportunity, and perhaps some staying power on the Texans' roster, and could be elevated to active on the gameday roster as soon as this weekend, if Houston wants to get him some run against a challenging Chargers offense.

He'll now join a safety room held down by a group of Calen Bullock, Myles Bryant, and the versatile Jalen Pitre, who fills in his typical spot at the nickel spot as well, likely as a depth piece behind them to help add some more security in a position room that's faced multiple changes already this season.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!