Texans Will Be Without Key Offensive Weapon Against Raiders

The Houston Texans will be without a notable piece on the offensive end in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Texans are expected to rule out Woody Marks vs. the Raiders with an ankle injury.

#Texans RB Woody Marks is expected to be inactive today, source said. So, expect plenty of Nick Chubb. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2025

Marks has been nursing an ankle injury dating back to last week against the Arizona Cardinals, where he would inevitably leave in the middle of the first quarter and not return to the action.

While there was hope for the rookie to suit up before kickoff thanks to his questionable status after Houston's third practice of the week, it looks like he'll have to wait at least one more game to get that chance.

For Marks, it'll be the first missed game of his rookie season for what's been a healthy and productive campaign thus far.

Woody Marks Expected to Miss vs. Raiders

Marks has been a strong complement in the Texans' run game since coming onto the scene, playing in 14 games to log 584 rushing yards on 167 attempts, combining for five total touchdowns through the air and on the ground. He's also caught 21 passes for 202 yards.

DeMeco Ryans noted after the Texans' win over the Cardinals that Marks could've come back into the game from his injury if needed, so even while sidelined, the issue doesn't appear to be long-term. Instead, it gives Houston's leading rusher this season a nice week's break before heading into a critical part of the season.

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

As a result of the rookie's absence, the Texans will now be expected to lean on the duo of Nick Chubb and Jawhar Jordan in the backfield for the day against Las Vegas.

Chubb was ruled out for his first game of the season last week against the Cardinals, but is set to return to the action this weekend from his lingering rib injury after initially being deemed questionable before the weekend.

Jordan, though, could be a key name to watch throughout the day in Houston, who's coming off a 100-yard day on the ground in his NFL debut, and just signed to the 53-man roster because of it.

Marks will likely be the one to retain the heavy bulk of the touches once he's back in the mix, possibly as soon as next week, but for this one against the Raiders, expect it to be a two-man show of Chubb and Jordan leading the way.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!