WATCH: Houston Texans' Stefon Diggs Makes Incredible One-Hand Catch at Training Camp
Stefon Diggs has quickly established himself at the top of the Houston Texans wide receiver unit. Since the start of training camp on July 18, Diggs has made plays that demonstrated why the Texans felt the need to trade for the veteran wideout amid his departure from the Buffalo Bills.
If he isn't making plays on the field, Diggs has made an impact with his veteran leadership, which features him sharing tips with several of the Texans' young players on the sideline.
Yet, during Saturday's training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center, Diggs made an impressive one-hand catch against defensive back Kris Boyd during one-on-one play. While the catch was impressive, the play also displayed the growing chemistry between himself and quarterback C.J. Stroud.
"It’s a work in progress — I’m not going to say everything is perfect, but you see us kind of getting of that same page here and there," Diggs said. "This is the same football we’ve been playing since we were five. And 7 [Stroud] is special. I think everybody kind of knows that. I must reiterate it though because I’ve seen it firsthand and taking it play after play and building, so it’s a work in progress."
The Texans landed the four-time Pro Bowler in exchange with the Bills for a 2025 second-round pick (via the Minnesota Vikings), a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick on April 3.
Diggs began his career as a fifth-round pick (No. 146 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft and has established himself as one of the league's top wide receivers. In 2023, Diggs recorded his sixth consecutive season of 1,000 yards.
"Stefon is a very vocal guy, and he brings the energy and juice in every room that he walks in," tight end Dalton Schultz said. "We had some vocal guys last year but I don’t think we have had anything to what he has been so far and it has been great.
"Having that juice, that emotion, you can just tell he is competitive as hell. When he steps out, he wants to just win everything, all the time. He wants to win the race jogging off the field. He is just that kind of dude. When you surround yourself with guys like that it is contagious. I think he has been really beneficial for the offense as a whole."
