WATCH: Houston Texans' WR Tank Dell Looks Phenomenal During Offseason Workout
The Houston Texans are looking to establish themselves as one of the upper echelon teams in the NFL after winning the AFC South and winning a playoff game just a season ago. After such a suprisingly successful season in 2023, the Texans reloaded - bringing in talent on both sides of the ball elevating their floor as well as expanding their ceiling.
Although the Texans went out and brought in playmakers from other franchises, they already had a few budding stars of their own from 2023 who will look to once again make an impact including wide receiver Tank Dell. Dell, a former third round pick, will be entering his second year in the NFL and will be looking to improve from his rookie season where he caught 47 passes for 709 yards and seven touchdowns.
Dell's stats from 2023 are fairly solid and that was just in the 11 games he saw action in as he dealt with a fractured fibula late in the season, so imagine what the results will be when fully healthy. Dell also had another setback this offseason as he was involved in a shooting in Florida, but he has since healed from the incident and is back in the game.
With a mixed rookie campaign, Dell will want to establish himself as one of the more electrifying players at his position. Teams have now entered the period of time where players go off on their own to work out before arriving for training camp and it appears that Dell is well on his way to becoming an elite player in 2024 as he looks phenomenal in his latest workout video.
Dell is itching to get back on the field, but he may find some targets and plays hard to come by as the Texans have a plethora of mouths to feed on the offense with the additions of Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon. Either way, we saw what Dell is capable of and now we will see if he can replicate the skill in 2024 when team's aren't as locked in on him - opening up the potential for Dell to become one of the best big play wide receivers in the game.
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Caleb on Twitter