Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud, Stefon Diggs Work Out During Paris Trip
The offseason is an excellent opportunity for NFL players to step away from the gridiron and travel. Houston Texans star quarterback C.J. Stroud doesn't let that stop him from getting the work in.
Now, Stroud has been active this offseason, balancing team workouts and offseason programs with trips to Asia with Micah Parsons, Morocco with Justin Fields and more appearances elsewhere. Most recently, a video surfaced of Stroud connecting with Stefon Diggs in a workout as the duo is on a trip to Paris for fashion week.
While the two will be able to enjoy fashion week, they're sharpening their connection as a duo, which Texans fans can get accustomed to. The quarterback-wide receiver duo will shine plenty in the NRG Stadium this fall.
Last season, the Texans posted ten wins and even defeated the Cleveland Browns in the playoffs. They did so behind Stroud's stellar rookie season and an incredible first year from head coach DeMeco Ryans.
Because of the impressive campaign, the Texans took the offseason to add Super Bowl-level talent around Stroud and the rest of the young core, building a contender. The first of those moves was adding Diggs via trade from the Buffalo Bills.
The trade to acquire Diggs was pricey, and he and Stroud will have to connect plenty to ensure it was worth the price for the Texans. It's good to see they're taking time out of their trip to Paris to work on their connection and chemistry together.
Since 2020, Diggs has led the league in receptions. While Stroud will certainly find the superstar wide receiver consistently, there are two other elite wide receivers in Houston with Nico Collins and Tank Dell expected to command a handful of targets themselves.
No matter what, it's bound to be an exciting season for the Texans and fans in Houston will have an electric offense to watch.
