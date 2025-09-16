4 Risers, 3 Fallers From Texans' 19-20 Loss vs. Buccaneers
The Houston Texans came up short of a home opener win on Monday night vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, dropping to 0-2 following a narrow 19-20 defeat, thus setting the stage for the Texans to enter a near must-win Week 3 early into the season.
And following the motions of Week 2's loss, the Texans certainly have a few risers and fallers to account for.
Houston was just two minutes and a defensive stop away from walking out of this one 1-1, so it's hard to say the night was all completely negative for this team, but the spotlight will inevitably fall upon a few guys, both good and bad, for how the events of this one unraveled.
Here's four risers and three fallers after the Texans' Week 2 loss vs. the Buccaneers:
Riser: EDGE Danielle Hunter
While it didn't end with a winning effort, it was a standout night for star edge rusher Danielle Hunter.
The Texans veteran kept the defense grounded for most of the way, logging both five tackles and a game-high two sacks that made Baker Mayfield's time in the pocket a bit tougher.
Hunter's first takedown on Mayfield also cemented Hunter with his 100th-career sack, joining an elite group of all-time pass rushers, and a club holding multiple current stars like Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt. It might not be the ending the Texans' vet would hope for, but he didn't leave Houston's home opener without making his mark.
Faller: WR Jayden Higgins
It was another night for the second-round rookie in which the offensive game plan didn't feature his name much. Jayden Higgins finished with just one catch on one target for 28 yards on Monday night to pair with the various offensive woes Houston faced throughout.
For a struggling Texans offense to not draw up a few more looks for their rookie wideout in hopes of bringing another dose of explosiveness to the unit, it's certainly an interesting decision made from this coaching staff. Perhaps Week 3 can offer more of an opportunuty for Higgins to get going, but to this point, he's mostly been a non-factor.
Riser: RB Woody Marks
After a varied look in the backfield for Week 1, the Texans had just two guys in the running back room logging touches on Monday: Nick Chubb and rookie Woody Marks.
And while the run game as a collective never caught the fire it needed to, seeing the fourth-round rookie find his way to more opportunities is certainly a positive sign. Marks finished with three carries for 14 yards, also having one electric 37-yard reception to make him the second-leading receiver on Houston's offense.
Especially with Dameon Pierce being named a healthy scratch before kickoff, that could mean the Texans have even more plans for Marks moving forward.
Faller: WR Jaylin Noel
Comparable to Jayden Higgins' fate on Monday, fellow rookie wideout Jaylin Noel had an even quieter Week 2 than his second-round counterpart.
Out of seven pass-catchers to record a reception on Monday night, Noel wouldn't be among that group. Despite starting slot receiver Christian Kirk being out with a hamstring injury to open a door for Noel's slot abilities to be put to use, the Texans kept him limited once again in Week 2, being on the field for just 15 snaps.
For this Texans passing attack to catch the spark it desperately needs, more involvement from this rookie wideout pair could be a key to doing so, but two games in, both Higgins and Noel have combined for just four catches for less than 70 yards.
Riser: DT Sheldon Rankins
A big-time playmaker on the defensive end, Rankins proved on Monday that he was a strong addition back to the front seven from this offseason.
Just two tackles on the night for the Texans veteran, but both of those were behind the line of scrimmage in the second quarter for a loss; one of those being a sack on Mayfield to get Rankins on the board for his first takedown of 2025.
While Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson remain on the edge as the stars of the show, the 30-year-old defensive tackle could wind up being a big component of this Texans' front seven moving down the line of this season.
Faller: OC Nick Caley
A rough night altogether when looking through the lens of first-year Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley.
Things were riding high in the first quarter after a successful drive would lead to a C.J. Stroud touchdown pass to Nico Collins. But, it would not be too long after that the offensive engine would begin to sputter.
The offensive line still showed signs of inconsistency, the ground game wasn't there until Houston's final run from Nick Chubb in the fourth, and through the air, combined with receivers having yet to establish stability and chemistry with Stroud and play calling raising some eyebrows, it wasn't too strong of a Monday night for Caley's unit.
Of course, it's a brand new regular season we're just two games deep into, but at its current rate, it's hard to see this Texans offense being anywhere close to elite with what's been shown across the past two weeks.
Riser: LB Henry To'oTo'o
Another considerable playmaker on the defensive side of the ball, Henry To'oTo'o was a driving force in the second level of the front seven on Monday.
While being on for 96% of the defensive snaps, To'oTo'o led the Texans' defense as one of two names to log over double-digit tackles (11), also logging a tackle for loss alongside Rankins in the second quarter.
The defense couldn't get Mayfield and Co. off the field for their final drive of the night, but To'oTo'o was one guy within the unit stuffing the stat sheet and making critical tackles from start to finish.