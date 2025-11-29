C.J. Stroud Speaks on What He's Seen From Texans' Rookies

The Houston Texans have gradually begun to hand more and more responsibility to their rookie talent on both ends of the ball throughout the course of the 2025 season.

Their second-round picks, Aireontae Ersery and Jayden Higgins, have both carved out a routine role in the Texans' offense. Fourth-round running back Woody Marks has taken clear command as the leader of this backfield, and even sixth-round safety Jaylen Reed has begun to find a place in the mix defensively with a season-high in snaps last week against the Buffalo Bills.

As with most rookie talents in any given year, the Texans' first-year guys have begun to find their confidence and a higher workload as the season's progressed, and now, hold a pretty critical role in how the second half of Houston's season plays out.

C.J. Stroud Sees Confidence, Maturity in Texans' Rookies

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks on before the game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium.

But from what C.J. Stroud's seen both in his experience under center and while forced to the side with his concussion, it's clear he's impressed with the traits and maturity the Texans' first-year players have presented leading up to now.

"Very mature, and I think they approach it the right way," Stroud said of the Texans' rookies. "I think, you know, the more time on task and time in the game, I think they've been able to have some confidence."

"You can you can see how they play. They're dancing, having fun, running great routes. Woody, he's towing the rock, protecting the ball. So, you just see their confidence, I think that's really what this league's about. The more confident you are, the more that you can make plays for your teammates, and go out there and execute your job. So I see them doing that each play. "

C.J. Stroud Gives Shoutout to Jaylen Reed

Stroud also made sure to had some special praise towards the way of their recent breakout safety Jaylen Reed, who had the best day of his career against the Bills with a team-high 12 tackles, was one of many strong components for Houston's dominant defensive effort, and might've just found his way to more playing time moving forward.

"It's cool to see Jay Reed out there last game. I thought he made a lot of great plays. somebody who I played against in college who I thought was really good. So, cool to see him out there and hopefully he'll get some more opportunities."

"But yeah, I think our rookie class, they're very mature, and they want to play, and they want to do the right things. It takes time, but to see them have success is amazing."

If the Texans' rookies can keep sustaining their recent level of production heading into a critical six-game slate to take advantage of, they could be the pivotal playmakers necessary to officially lift Houston into that coveted playoff picture.

