5 Bold Predictions for Texans vs. Buccaneers on MNF
The Houston Texans have a Monday night primetime showing ahead against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to attempt to even up their record to 1-1 to start the new year, following an up-and-down season opener last weekend vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
And it could be a game where we see fireworks on both ends of the field. The Bucs are riding high off a 1-0 start, and the Texans have a lot to prove, especially offensively, in order to avoid a less-than-ideal start and dropping the first two games of the new year.
Bucs' Baker Mayfield against the Texans' own C.J. Stroud, on paper, looks to be a fiery matchup between a pair of high-end quarterbacks, combined with explosive surrounding casts offensively, and a couple of stout defenses, it puts the cherry on top for what appears like a must-watch contest in the first of a Monday night doubleheader.
Here's five bold predictions for how the events of Texans-Bucs may fare on Monday:
1. Nico Collins Bounces Back With 100+ Receiving Yards
Nico Collins kicked off his 2025 campaign with an uncharacteristic Week 1 in Los Angeles, one that resulted in three catches for 25 yards, and in turn, led to a lack of explosiveness on the offensive side of the ball entirely.
On Monday Night, the Texans can't afford a repeat performance on the offensive end, especially when another potent air attack in Tampa Bay is on the other side. Collins will need to have more than five targets come his way compared to last week, and as long as he's more involved, it feels like a major rebound performance on primetime could be in play.
2. Emeka Egbuka Keeps the Hot Hand, Scores TD Reception
On the other side of the field, the Texans will be tasked with stopping the dangerous wide receiver duo of Mike Evans and rising star rookie Emeka Egbuka, who last week vs. the Atlanta Falcons, burst onto the scene with four receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns
A tough matchup vs. the Texans' secondary led by star corner Derek Stingley Jr. could add some additional challenge for this Buccaneers offense, but I still see Egbuka squeezing out a touchdown score to keep the hot streak alive from his NFL debut.
3. Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter Combine for 2+ Sacks
Last week in Los Angeles, it was Will Anderson Jr. as one member of this dominant pass-rushing duo to show out on the Texans' defensive front against the Rams, securing his first sack of the year on quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter following a bad snap from the offense.
This week vs. Tampa Bay, the door could be open for both stars of Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter to feast in the Texans' primetime showdown. The Buccaneers have been dealing with injuries to each of their starting tackles rolling into Monday, and certainly, if both end up missing, Baker Mayfield could be in real trouble.
Without Tristan Wirfs as is, though, that should be enough for the Texans to take advantage and have their way in the trenches.
4. Offensive Line Issues Persist for Houston
The turnover continues on the Texans' offensive line heading into Monday night. Starting right guard Ed Ingram is back from his abdominal injury after being a full participant in practice. However, Houston will also be dealing with the absence of starting center Jake Andrews, who suffered a high ankle sprain last week vs. the Rams.
Ingram's return will ultimately lead to a few notable shifts around the offensive line, most notably with Aireontae Ersery switching from right to left tackle. With those various changes upfront could come growing pains, though, unless this group can immediately click as a cohesive unit from the jump.
Most of the time, that seamless transition on the offensive line is much easier said than done, and in turn, could lead to Stroud facing pressure early in this one. Don't be surprised if the Texans quarterback gets taken down for three or more sacks on Monday.
5. Texans Pull Out Victory By One Score
Even when accounting for some potential unrest on the offensive line for Stroud, I see the Texans having enough to edge out a narrow victory on Monday. Last week in LA, they were one fourth-quarter drive away from a comeback win before a late fumble ended those hopes. I can't see Houston making similar costly mistakes in Week 2.
With the Monday game adding that extra day of rest and preparation, coach DeMeco Ryans and his group should be prepared to make the proper adjustments from last week heading into this one, and ready to avoid falling 0-2 early in the year. C.J. Stroud may have pass protection questions, but nothing he hasn't seen since last year.
If Collins can get going to provide a spark offensively, and the defense takes care of business on the other side of the ball, Houston should have enough to walk out of their primetime home opener with a win. It just won't be in dominating fashion.