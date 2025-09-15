Texans-Buccaneers Inactives Revealed for Monday Night Football
The Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on for Monday Night Football in the first game of an exciting Week 2 doubleheader, and with each side's inactive list released before kickoff, we now know exactly who's in and who's out of the action in Houston.
Here's the full slate of inactives for both the Texans and Buccaneers on Monday:
Houston Texans Inactives
WR Christian Kirk
WR Braxton Berrios
OG Jake Andrews
RB Dameon Pierce
QB Graham Mertz
DT Tommy Togiai
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inactives
TE Devin Culp
WR Chris Godwin
WR Tez Johnson
RB Josh Williams
T Tristan Wirfs
S Rashad Wisdom
The Texans have a similar outlook in their inactives list compared to Week 1 vs. the Los Angeles Rams, but still have a few changes of note.
Wide receivers Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios will miss their second consecutive game with hamstring injuries, thus being forced to wait until Week 3 for their chance at their Texans debuts.
As for Jake Andrews, he suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's game that'll sideline him for this one as well. Andrews was the Texans' starting center for their season opener, and now hands those duties to backup Jarrett Patterson for Week 2.
The biggest surprise revealed for Houston is their decision to rule Dameon Pierce out. The Texans' veteran running back was on the gameday roster in LA, but now finds himself as a healthy scratch in favor of British Brooks.
Rookie Graham Mertz will remain as the Texans' third quarterback on the depth chart, while Tommy Togiai, who's fresh off of signing a one-year extension earlier this week, keeps his status as a healthy scratch.
On the Bucs' side, things also look relatively similar to Week 1. Both of their injured offensive stars from last week, Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin, will remain out due to their respective offseason injuries and will continue to recover in hopes of making their season debuts in the coming weeks.
Tampa Bay also lands good news surrounding the status of starting right tackle, Luke Goedeke, who was previously listed as questionable ahead of Monday's kickoff with a foot injury, but ended up participating in the Bucs' Saturday practice, and now, he'll give it a go.