C.J. Stroud Among Texans Eyeing Historical Milestones vs. Seahawks
On Monday night, the 2-3 Houston Texans will finally return from their Week 6 bye to head on the road and face the 4-2 Seattle Seahawks.
But in the midst of the Texans' MNF action, they'll also have a few historical implications to keep track of. A handful of players on the roster are on the cusp of landing a major milestone or accomplishment entering Week 7 vs. the Seahakws, and thus, could etch their name further into the history books of either the Texans franchise or the NFL entirely with a big performance.
Here's three milestones to take note of for the Texans on Monday night vs. the Seahawks:
C.J. Stroud Trying to Keep the Hot Hand
With a 120.0 passer rating or higher on Monday night against the Seahawks, quarterback C.J. Stroud would become the first player in franchise history to do so in three consecutive games.
Stroud and the Texans' offense had their fair share of bumps in the road to start the 2025 season, but the past two games for Houston's signal-caller have remained exemplary. He's thrown for six touchdowns and zero interceptions, has completed over 80% of his passes in both showings, and will have an opportunity to etch his name into franchise history with another strong day in Seattle.
Derek Stingley Jr. Looking for Pick No. 2
With one interception on Monday night against the Seahawks, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (12) would tie Dunta Robinson (13) for the third-most interceptions in franchise history.
Stingley has one interception on the season already vs. the Tennessee Titans, and will be eyeing the chance to see that number climb upwards.. The only two names that would lie ahead of Stingley on the all-time ranks with a pick on Monday are Kareem Jackson and Jonathan Joseph, who leads the way for the franchise with 17 career interceptions.
Will Anderson Jr. Could Join All-Time Company
With one tackle on Monday night against the Seahawks, defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (99) would become the third Texans defensive lineman ever to tally 100-plus tackles in their first 35 career games, joining defensive ends J.J. Watt (154) and Mario Williams (118).
Anderson has already had a fiery start to his third year in Houston. He's secured a sack in three of his first five showings of the year, has been a focal point of the Texans' defensive success as a run defender and bringing pressure to the quarterback, and with just one tackle, he'll join an elite group of the franchise's best defenders to ever suit up in the trenches.
