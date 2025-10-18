Texans WR Named Surprise Inactive on Injury Report vs. Seahawks
The Houston Texans have ruled out one surprise name for Week 7's Monday Night Football showing vs. the Seattle Seahawks: wide receiver Christian Kirk.
Here's the full injury report for both sides heading into Monday's primetime contest:
Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 10/17)
- WR Christian Kirk: OUT (hamstring)
- DE Denico Autry: QUESTIONABLE (knee)
- CB Alijah Huzzie: OUT (knee)
- S Jaylen Reed: QUESTIONABLE (knee)
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report (as of 10/17)
- LB Derick Hall: OUT (oblique)
- CB Devon Witherspoon: QUESTIONABLE (knee)
- S Julian Love: QUESTIONABLE hamstring)
- OG Josh Jones: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Kirk, the biggest and only name on the active roster set to be sidelined for Monday, comes as a bit of a surprise scratch for the Texans.
The Texans' new wideout addition from this offseason was ruled out for the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury, and just a few weeks later, it seems like a hamstring issue has flared up for him once again.
During his three healthy games thus far, Kirk has posted 10 receptions for 109 yards. Now with him out of the mix, the door is open for rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel to get some extended reps, along with second-year receiver Xavier Hutchinson.
Along with his absence, cornerback Alijah Huzzie has also already been ruled out for Monday. The undrafted rookie cornerback saw his 21-day return window open earlier this week after starting the year on the NFI/reserve list, but will have at least one more week stuck on the sidelines.
PUP returnees Denico Autry and Jaylen Reed will have a chance to suit up for the first time in Week 7, with each landing a questionable designation in Seattle that'll be ironed out closer to kickoff.
On the Seahawks side of the equation, linebacker Derick Hall is the only name currently listed as inactive, but cornerback Devon Witherspoon's questionable status is certainly one to monitor.
Witherspoon was a full participant in Friday's practice, which does give him some optimism vs. the Texans, but time will tell whether he'll be good to go for kickoff.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!