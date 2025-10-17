Texans QB C.J. Stroud Reveals Mindset Facing Seahawks on MNF
The Houston Texans are fresh out of the bye week to head straight into their second Monday Night Football showing on the road against the Seattle Seahawks, a formidable, 4-2 opponent who might have a strong chance to stop their positive momentum of the past two wins.
It's undoubtably a big game for Stroud and the rest of the Texans. A win lifts this group to their third-straight to even up at a 3-3 record on the year following an abysmal start, but a loss drops them to 2-4, leaving them a considerable distance from the currently 5-1 Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South, and with even more work to do to get to the status they want to be at down the stretch of this season.
But in the mind of Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, his mindset heading into their primetime bout in Seattle remains even-keeled–– holding this one with the same importance as he does any other game.
"Yeah, every game's important. I think every game, we take very seriously, and we know what's at stake," Stroud said during his weekly presser. "But, it's all about, you can't overthink it. One play at a time. One game at a time. One opportunity at a time."
Stroud holds similar to the mentality that head coach DeMeco Ryans has voiced in getting his roster back over .500 this season: not focusing too far ahead or on anyone around them, but just honing in on a "one step at a time" approach to impove and get better over the course of the year.
For Stroud, keeping that in check makes the week-to-week process much simpler.
"I think with that mindset, it makes it a lot easier to execute and do well, instead of putting a bunch of pressure on yourself," he said. "I think that's what we're doing this week, and I'm excited to go up there and play."
The NFL season schedule is long and daunting–– and for the Texans just coming out of their early Week 6 bye, the next 12 weeks, the climb won't get any easier moving forward.
That's why, rather than thinking three steps ahead, or valuing one game over another, can become a bit convoluted in the Texans' efforts to stretch back into one of the top teams in the AFC.
The focus is simple for Stroud: take care of business in Seattle, then focus on the next game, step, or opportunity that follows it. Time will tell if the Texans can do just that and rattle off what would be their third-straight victory of an up-and-down season.
