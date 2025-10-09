Texans GM Speaks on Possibility of Trade Deadline Move
The NFL trade deadline sits just under a month away, and for some teams around the league, a few whispers have already begun to surface of notable names who could be hitting the trade market.
The Houston Texans, now heading into their Week 6 bye, could be a team to look towards as a potential deadline buyer.
They're on the rise at a 2-3 record following two-straight wins, have some extra draft capital slated for next offseason in the form of two seconds and two fourth round picks as ammunition, and still have slight wiggle room in terms of cap space to take a swing.
On paper, the Texans might make sense as a team that could look to bring in an extra piece or two on the trade market leading up to the deadline ahead of next month.
And when asked about the idea of making a deadline move with that extended flexibility, Texans general manager Nick Caserio didn't count the idea out, but also noted that if there isn't a move out there that makes sense, they're confident in the group they have in the building as is.
"We'll look at it. We have some flexibility," Caserio said of the trade deadline. "You can do a cost-benefit analysis, not to get into a big economics discussion... If you're going to give something up, what are you getting in return? Are you comfortable with that decision? What's the cost from a contractual standpoint? Some of those types of things."
"[We] try to maintain as much flexibility as possible, so we're in a decent spot. If there's a situation out there that we feel makes some sense, and it works out, great. If it doesn't, then, okay, we're prepared to handle it with the players that we have here."
The Texans have shown strong improvements from Week 1 as is with the talent already in-house. The defense has remained one of the best collective units in the NFL, and for the past two weeks, the offense has been flowing increasingly better with each win.
But if there's an ideal opportunity to acquire talent from a selling team, Caserio and the Texans may still benefit from bolstering their operation on either side of the ball.
Some movement has already been made around the league when it comes to moves. Just earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns made a move with their division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, to provide them with their new fill-in quarterback, Joe Flacco.
But even with the early motion and shifting taking place, Caserio notes the deadline for deals around the NFL as a bit of a "whimper" more than anything. However, the door still remains open for a move or two to be made on his end.
"You're starting to see a bit of jockeying. Teams are losing players; the trade deadline is three or four weeks away. I know everyone gets excited about the trade deadline, and typically, it ends up being a whimper more than anything else. But you never know; every year's a little bit different."
"Always be open-minded. I think that's the one thing I think we've shown. We're open-minded. Be adaptable. Be flexible."
Cesario appears content with holding his cards for now, but don't count out the Texans' front office from shaking things up closer to the deadline at the start of next month.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!