Texans Could See Two Defenders Return From Injury vs. Seahawks
The Houston Texans have revealed their first practice report before their Monday Night Football showing vs. the Seattle Seahawks, where a couple of recently-injured defenders saw their status on an upward trend.
Here's the full injury report for the Texans from their first practice of the week:
Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 10/16)
- CB Elijah Huzzie: LIMITED (knee)
- DE Denico Autry: FULL (knee)
- S Jaylen Reed: FULL (knee)
The two biggest names of note are those that were full participants: veteran defensive end Denico Autry, and rookie safety Jaylen Reed. Both have had their 21-day practice window opened following their elevation from the PUP list to open the season, with this session marking their first time in full since getting back on the field.
Autry is heading into his second year with the Texans after a 2024 season where he played in 10 games while starting in two. In all, he had 13 combined tackles and 3.0 sacks.
Reed, on the other hand, has yet to make his debut following his selection in the sixth round of this summer's draft. He was a four-year college player for Penn State and was scooped up at pick 187 earlier this year.
Now, he might have a shot to make play his first official regular season game this weekend––and might even wind up with an instant role in the back-end of the defense.
Another name who saw their injury status take a step in the right direction before the road trip to Seattle: undrafted free agent cornerback Elijah Huzzie, who took the practice field for the first time after starting the year on the sidelines due to a knee injury.
With Huzzie's return window from the non-football injury list opened, he'll have 21 days to practice before having to be added to the Texans' 53-man roster, or to join their practice squad.
Keep an eye on the status of both Autry and Reed before kickoff arrives on Monday at Lumen Field, with each having a good chance to suit up for the first time this season.
