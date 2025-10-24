C.J. Stroud Says Confidence High as Ever Despite Texans' Struggles
The Houston Texans ended up coming out flat from their early 6 bye facing the Seattle Seahawks on a West Coast road trip for Monday Night Football, as C.J. Stroud and this offense failed to really get off the ground from start to finish of the contest.
Stroud finished his night putting together a not-so-appealing stat line by throwing under a 50% completion rate on 49 throws, cashing in just one touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter, and held to their least amount of total offensive yards through six games on the season (254).
Obviously, not the greatest winning formula for this Texans scoring unit that now drops two games under .500 through six games. However, following up from Houston's dud against the Seahawks, Stroud made sure to not only shoulder some of the blame for the end result but also keep his confidence held high moving forward after an ugly showing.
“I think Monday for me, of course, wasn’t my best outing,” Stroud said during his weekly presser. “I don’t think I played well, but to me, it really starts with preparation. I thought I prepared as best as I could for that game and sometimes you go out there and lay an egg, but my confidence is high as ever."
“I have the most confidence not only in my team but in myself and I’m just going to continue to show up every game and I think as time goes on, you start clicking more and more and more."
"You can see when we were playing against Tennessee and Baltimore and then had the bye, came out, we had a really good week of practice, but sometimes that just happens. So, I think the focus for me is to stay confident in my process and my preparation and myself.”
An unwavering set of emotions for Stroud, who seemingly continues to remain even-keeled while the early portion of the season hasn't gone their way.
And while the current season hasn't quite turned out as expected so far, that doesn't mean Houston won't have time to turn the operation around.
For Week 8, the Texans will be back at home, facing a bit of an injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers squad, and could get the positive momentum to spark once again vs. a talented roster like the 49ers'.
Time is ticking for the Texans to make a drastic shift in their recent ways to put the chance of a postseason appearance in their line of sight. But at least for their quarterback under center in Stroud, the confidence in this group's ability to make those strides is still perfectly intact.
