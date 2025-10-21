Texans HC DeMeco Ryans Calls Out Sloppy Play vs. Seahawks
Getting held out of the end zone when it's late and you're trailing always tells the tale of a team that simply hasn't been able to consistently win in the trenches.
Who knows if converting on their goal to go situation late in the fourth quarter would have led anywhere, but the Houston Texans’ failure to force the issue is very unlike a DeMeco Ryans-coached team.
To say the Seattle Seahawks also struck first and struck hard would be an understatement. And the Houston Texans weren't able to capitalize on the necessary opportunities to fight back into a position to take home a third-straight win.
So, for as much as coach Ryans kept his cool during his team’s disappointing 0-3 start, the debilitating 19-27 loss against the Seahawks finally saw frustrations surface.
"For us tonight is just overall sloppy play. There was some positive things that we did. But it was just overshadowed by the negative things," Ryans said post-game. "Offensively, it was not good enough. Didn't move the ball good enough. We gotta execute better. The main goal in this game was to control the front. We did not do that. Their front controlled us.”
"It wasn't good enough for us. But we have to find a way to get better there. We gotta score points, right? So we gotta find a way to get in the end zone. Had multiple opportunities, just didn't capitalize on those."
When you consider how pleased Ryans was about his players taking responsibility and executing their assignments just recently, the sudden regression is extremely stark and bothersome.
Climbing back to .500 mark was never going to be easy when operating against the notorious “12th Man”, but the issues on offense are once again resurfacing.
Fundamentally, the Texans racked up over 100 yards in penalties and squandered a definitive four-to-one edge in terms of turnovers, and that's a losing recipe as far as coach Ryans is concerned.
"Today, it wasn't a good day for our entire team. It's not just one side,” Ryans lamented. "All three phases did not do a great job today. We didn't play winning football. So, we can't expect to come out with the win when you don't do the things that winning teams do."
Sifting through all the debris, which now leaves the Texans in a quite considerable 2-4 hole, especially with the 6-1 Indianapolis Colts now galloping away from them rather rapidly; undoubtedly won't be easy. After all, the Texans have the division-leading duo of the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos coming up in consecutive weeks, so the pressure is becoming unrelenting.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud's stellar performance against the Baltimore Ravens prior to the bye week just went up in smoke, and perhaps that will worry Ryans most significantly.
Truth is, the seven quarterback hits and three sacks Stroud suffered only tell the tale of a patchwork offensive line that can't hold up when faced by a quality front seven.
Playing good old-fashioned complimentary football has always appealed to Ryans, but Houston's running game disappeared at a pretty inopportune moment, too, racking up a meager 56 yards on the ground all night.
All of which serves to wear out a Texans defense, which did hold its own but ultimately ran out of gas. Even so, the failure to keep a lid on Seattle signal-caller Sam Darnold’s favorite target Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who caught eight balls for 123 yards and a score, has to be giving Ryans fits.
Ryans’ patience has seemingly run a little thin, and it's really little wonder as to why.
