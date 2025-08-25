Houston Texans Must Make Obvious Trade After Brutal Injury News
The Houston Texans are already in trouble. On Monday, it was revealed that running back Joe Mixon will miss at least the first four games of the season due to an ankle injury, putting the Texans' backfield in dire straits heading into 2025.
Now, Houston must rely on injury-prone veteran Nick Chubb and rookie Woody Marks to man the running back position, which will almost certainly spell major problems for the Texans.
But here's the good news: there is still time for Houston to address the issue before Week 1. The Texans can — and absolutely should — peruse the trade market in the coming days to try and find an answer with Mixon on the shelf, and while they almost certainly won't be landing a Pro Bowl-caliber player, they could at least bring in a serviceable piece.
The Texans must add a running back
There are plenty of backup running backs around the NFL right now that could potentially be trade bait. Chicago Bears halfback Roschon Johnson, for example, could be a candidate given how much the Bears seem to like rookie Kyle Monangai. Names like Devin Singletary (a former Texan) and Antonio Gibson are also potential acquirees.
If Chicago really wants to go for broke, it could consider calling the Seattle Seahawks about Kenneth Walker, who appears to be losing some team in Seattle with Zach Charbonnet and rookie Damien Martinez making a serious push. Of courser, Walker, too, has been dealing with injury issues.
The Texans just need to do something. They cannot afford to go into the regular season with such a dicey backfield situation. And even when Mixon returns, there is no guarantee that the 29-year-old will stay healthy. He has a ton of mileage on his body, and he was even banged up last season.
Houston's offense struggled in 2024, but the one constant was Mixon. Without him, the Texans could be in for a rude awakening this fall, especially if the offensive line does not show any signs of improvement in front of C.J. Stroud.
Expect the Texans to be very active in trade discussions for a running back in the coming days.