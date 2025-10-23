Texans Work Out Former Lions CB Amid Flurry of Player Visits
The Houston Texans have hosted a workout for one free agent cornerback among bringing a couple of other names into the facility for a visit.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans brought in former Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs for a work out.
Along with Jacobs, the Texans also hosted a visit for free agent tight end Dalton Keene and safety George Odum for a visit.
None of the three were immediately signed to a deal, per Wilson, but certainly shows some level of interest from the Texans of a potential addition.
Texans Work Out Former Lions CB Jerry Jacobs
Jacobs, the most notable name and the only player who reportedly went through a full workout for the Texans, is a veteran cornerbacks who's spent time with both the Lions and the LA Rams through his three-year NFL career.
Jacobs has played 40 career regular season games through three seasons, collecting 131 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 23 passes defended and four interceptions during that timeframe.
The Texans' cornerback depth has been a bit hobbled this season due to injury. However, they do seem to be getting rookie Jaylin Smith back in the lineup sooner rather than later, as he finally returned to practice after a four-game absence on Wednesday. Perhaps Jacobs could provide an additional layer of depth if Houston was interested in bringing him onto the roster.
Along with Jacobs, Keene and Odum could be players to keep an eye on as potential Texans additions as well, albeit without suiting up for a full work out.
Keene, a former fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was a tight end for both the New England Patriots and the Texans for one game back in 2023. He's played in seven career regular-season games to secure three catches for 16 yards with no touchdowns.
Odum is a tenured veteran safety with seven NFL years under his belt after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018.
He's played for both the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers in that timeframe, playing in 105 regular season games to get 200 combined tackles, nine passes defended, four forced fumbles, and three interceptions.
It remains to be seen if one or any will put pen to paper on a contract with the Texans, but all three seem to be names at least worth keeping in mind as potential additions leading up to Week 8 vs. the 49ers.
