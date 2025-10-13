Texans Linked Among Top Trade Fits for Jets RB Breece Hall
The NFL trade deadline sits just under a month away from hitting, meaning there's bound to be some lingering rumors and buzz connecting a few stars to some new destinations up until the cutoff for deals hits at the beginning of November.
One of those names mentioned to be an intriguing trade target for teams who could look to bring in talent is New York Jets running back Breece Hall, currently stuck on an 0-6 roster on the final year of his contract, and could be on the move if the Jets' front office receives a package their way that piques their interest.
And in the eyes of Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker, the Houston Texans are among the teams in that mix who could be a strong fit to send an offer to the Jets for his services.
"On the heels of a let-down 2024 campaign, Hall has rebounded nicely in 2025. His PFF rushing grade has remained relatively the same at a 69.4 mark, but he’s increased his yards-after-contact average (3.50) while gaining an explosive rush at a 21.2% clip," Locker wrote. "Beyond that, Hall has flourished as a receiver with a 71.8 PFF receiving grade with 6.3 yards after the catch per reception."
"Hall’s future in New York seemed bleak at best given Braelon Allen’s development — and even with Allen sidelined for much of the rest of the year, the Jets will likely prioritize other pending free agents over their inconsistent back."
Along with the Texans. the Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, and LA Chargers were the others included within that pool as prime suitors for Hall.
For the Texans, Hall would fill in as a supporting piece to the run game next to Nick Chubb and Woody Marks, who have been those rising to the occasion with the absence of last year's starter Joe Mixon.
And Mixon's return in Houston this season seems largely up in the air after being absent for six weeks, with general manager Nick Caserio noting during the bye that it'll be a few more weeks before determining if he'll be able to return this season.
Hall could add a welcomed boost to the run game on a short-term deal as a young runner at 24 years old, proven to be an effective back in past seasons and through a rebound campaign thus far in 2025 for the Jets.
Perhaps the Texans would be willing to throw the dart on an acquisition and add another Iowa State alum into the offense next to Xavier Hutchinson and their pair of rookie receivers, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.
It remains to be seen just how aggressive the Texans will be at this year's NFL trade deadline, but if Caserio and the front office wanted to get creative, an addition of Hall could be worth an extended look.
