C.J. Stroud Sends Strong Message on Houston Texans' Expectations
The Houston Texans sit in an interesting spot heading into the 2025 NFL season.
After an offseason full of changes, especially offensively, the Texans are seemingly revitalized with a fresh sense of optimism after a 2024 season that faced a few bumps and bruises. This group could be in position to capture a third-straight AFC South crown, make major steps forward from the year prior, and maybe even take that next leap to their first AFC Championship Game in franchise history.
To face such a road ahead certainly has its pressure, and is much easier said than done. But when it comes to the topic of external expectations surrounding how the Texans may pan out for the campaign ahead, for quarterback C.J. Stroud, he has a bit of an interesting take on the subject.
During an interview with Kay Adams at Fanatics Fest in New York this weekend, Stroud shared a few thoughts on how he views the expectations and any potential high-stakes pressure for the Texans entering next season, along with a bit of what he learned during an up-and-down 2024 campaign.
“It's really hard to match or meet that expectation," Stroud said. "We play an entertaining sport. Everybody wants to be entertained. Everybody wants expectations, to be on platforms, to be the guy, and it comes with a lot. And, for me, you can't accept all the good, all the great, all the wins, and not accept any of the bad. It's part of the game."
"For me, when things come up, like last season... not having the exact season I wanted. But, still going to the playoffs, still winning another playoff game; there are still positives in that, and a lot of learning," he said. "I'm only 23 years old, I'm one of the youngest quarterbacks, and that's no excuse, and no pat on my back. "But, I know for a fact I have a lot of learning to do."
It was far from a failure of a season for Stroud, and Houston but one where things certainly could've gone a bit smoother. The Texans quarterback saw a few steps back statistically from his first season pro and Offensive Rookie of the Year showing, but nothing that dimishes any confidence that he be a future leader of this team's Super Bowl aspirations.
And in Stroud's mind, if anything, despite last season's experience and the troubles faced, it's a year that's given him even more confidence for how far he can take this team moving forward.
"I can't say that last year was a good or bad year, in my opinion," Stroud said. "Internally, my expectations for this year are probably higher than a lot of people’s outside expectations, just because for me to be able to do some of the things that God has allowed me to do, and to be blessed enough to win Rookie of the Year, and to be in the playoffs twice. I know the sky is the limit."
It'll be a major statement season for Stroud and the Texans to continue with a third-straight division win. Time will tell if they'll be able to respond.
