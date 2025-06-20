Texans Predicted to Cut Ties With Former Chiefs Weapon
The Houston Texans have been very busy overhauling their receiving corps this offseason, which was basically a must thanks to Stefon Diggs walking in free agency and Tank Dell set to miss all of 2025 while recovering from a knee injury.
The Texans made numerous veteran additions while also adding a pair of wide receivers in the NFL Draft, and because of the influx of new talent on the roster, there will almost certainly be a notable player who ends up getting released.
Joseph Grassano of House of Houston thinks it will be former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Justin Watson, who signed a two-year deal with the Texans in free agency.
"[Jayden] Higgins and [Christian] Kirk were the first receivers to gather reporters' attention with their performance in spring practices. With both players shining early, a guy like Watson will need a miracle to make the Texans roster in 2025," Grassano wrote.
Grassano added that Houston seems more likely to keep younger options like John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson over Watson.
Watson logged 22 catches for 289 yards and a couple of touchdowns last season. His best year to date came in 2023, when he caught 27 passes for 460 yards and three scores.
The 29-year-old won back-to-back Super Bowl championships with the Chiefs during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns, but his role in both titles was rather minimal.
Watson was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent four years with the Buccaneers before heading to Kansas City in 2022.
