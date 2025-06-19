Texans Daily

Houston Texans Signing Opens Up on Jon Gruden Connection

The Houston Texans' latest addition has some strong ties with his former head coach.

Jared Koch

Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden walks on the field during a break in the action against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden walks on the field during a break in the action against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans made an interesting acquisition to their secondary unit on Wednesday with their move to sign cornerback Damon Arnette– a former 2020 first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders, who most recently played for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL.

In what's been an impressive jump back to the NFL after a few years off, Arnette now gets another opportunity in the league after last suiting up on the field in 2021, where he was eventually cut mid-way through the regular season by the Raiders.

Yet, throughout Arnette's ups and downs throughout his career, and even his journey within the XFL, there's been one name who's managed to stick by his side as a solid pillar of support: his former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach John Gruden reacts with cornerback Damon Arnette
Nov 29, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach John Gruden reacts with cornerback Damon Arnette (20) before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Following his signing to the Texans, Arnette gave credit to Gruden, who he talks to often, with him even being a motivator of sorts during his recent time with the Roughnecks.

“Yeah, I reach out, we reach out to each other often,” Arnette said in an interview with KPRC2's Aaron Wilson. “You know, that’s my guy, and he loves me. He’s never left my side. And his words of wisdom, each week I call him before the games and stuff, and one thing he said to me before last week’s games that he wanted to see uncommon effort.

“I took it as is, and he hasn’t seen it from me yet in the league. So going into last week’s game, I had like an extra kick of motivation hearing it from him because I was trying to make him proud.”

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks at his play chart against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks at his play chart against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Las Vegas won 26-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Gruden, who was at the helm for Vegas from 2018 to 2021, was the Raiders' coach when Arnette was picked up 19th overall in 2020, and has been a supporter of his former cornerback amid his return to the NFL. And while he may not still be a head coach in the league in 2025, he's still having the back of his former players while watching from afar.

Now, Arnette will have a chance to impress his former head coach on the NFL stage– this time with the Texans.

Read More Houston Texans Coverage

MORE: Houston Texans' New DB Shares First Thoughts on Returning to NFL

MORE: Houston Texans' Defensive Tandem Named Best in NFL

MORE: Houston Texans' 2025 Season Hinges on Make-or-Break Roster Move

MORE: Houston Texans DB Speaks Out on Team's Secondary

MORE: Houston Texans Pressed to Make Huge Addition for C.J. Stroud

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is a sportswriter and editor covering the NFL and NBA for the On SI network since 2023. Jared currently lives in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Home/News