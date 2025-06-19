Houston Texans Signing Opens Up on Jon Gruden Connection
The Houston Texans made an interesting acquisition to their secondary unit on Wednesday with their move to sign cornerback Damon Arnette– a former 2020 first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders, who most recently played for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL.
In what's been an impressive jump back to the NFL after a few years off, Arnette now gets another opportunity in the league after last suiting up on the field in 2021, where he was eventually cut mid-way through the regular season by the Raiders.
Yet, throughout Arnette's ups and downs throughout his career, and even his journey within the XFL, there's been one name who's managed to stick by his side as a solid pillar of support: his former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.
Following his signing to the Texans, Arnette gave credit to Gruden, who he talks to often, with him even being a motivator of sorts during his recent time with the Roughnecks.
“Yeah, I reach out, we reach out to each other often,” Arnette said in an interview with KPRC2's Aaron Wilson. “You know, that’s my guy, and he loves me. He’s never left my side. And his words of wisdom, each week I call him before the games and stuff, and one thing he said to me before last week’s games that he wanted to see uncommon effort.
“I took it as is, and he hasn’t seen it from me yet in the league. So going into last week’s game, I had like an extra kick of motivation hearing it from him because I was trying to make him proud.”
Gruden, who was at the helm for Vegas from 2018 to 2021, was the Raiders' coach when Arnette was picked up 19th overall in 2020, and has been a supporter of his former cornerback amid his return to the NFL. And while he may not still be a head coach in the league in 2025, he's still having the back of his former players while watching from afar.
Now, Arnette will have a chance to impress his former head coach on the NFL stage– this time with the Texans.
