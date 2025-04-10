ESPN Insider Gives Major Hint to Texans' Draft Plans
With the 2025 NFL Draft just under two weeks away, teams are beginning to finalize their draft plans for which areas on the roster they want to target, and which prospects on the board they're the biggest fans of.
For the Houston Texans, there's a few notable places on the roster this front office could look to upgrade. However, there's one big spot on the roster that could inevitably get major attention later this month: the offensive line.
It's been an area of concern widely discussed for the Texans across the first part of this NFL offseason, but insiders see the draft as a perfect time for Houston to make those much-needed upgrades.
ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime dished on the Texans' draft coming later this month, noting that Houston will likely continue doing work to their front lines after such a brutal season of protection.
"Houston revamped its offensive line by adding guard Ed Ingram, tackle Cam Robinson and guard Laken Tomlinson after moving on from left tackle Laremy Tunsil, left guard Kenyon Green and right guard Shaq Mason. But those additions aren't enough for the Texans to avoid drafting offensive linemen," Bien-Aime wrote. "Watch for them to continue the O-line makeover after allowing 54 sacks last season."
It wouldn't be surprising to see the Texans look to double down on their offensive line efforts once the draft officially hits, and the opportunity could even be there to take multiple prospects down the board to fill out their depth.
When further breaking down the Texans' plans, ESPN's Matt Miller sees at least one of the Texans' picks in the top 90 to go toward an offensive lineman.
"Yeah, the offseason retooling of the offensive line will continue into the draft," Miller wrote. "The Texans have four picks in the top 90; expect at least one of those to be a bodyguard for quarterback C.J. Stroud."
For the Texans to see their necessary strides forward on the offensive end for 2025, it starts with improving one of the worst lines in the league from last season. Of course, there have been signings and trades made to shake up their starting unit seen in 2024, but those might not instill enough confidence for this team to truly elevate to their potential as a league-best scoring unit.
By focusing heavily on the offensive line in the draft at month's end and being aggressive in those efforts, the Texans can effectively even out their strengths on both sides of the ball to be a dominant two-way force, and perhaps win their third-straight division title in the process.
The 2025 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans Star Delivers Bold Claim Amid Murky Future in Houston
MORE: Texans Urged to Draft Standout WR Prospect
MORE: Houston Texans Showing Interest in Future Joe Mixon Replacement
MORE: Texans Legend J.J. Watt Gets Honest on Criticizing NFL Players
MORE: Texans Star Drops Sketchy Injury Update Before Offseason Workouts