Texans Urged to Draft Standout WR Prospect
When looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft looming right around the corner, the Houston Texans could benefit immensely by taking an extensive look at upgrading their wide receiver room for the season ahead.
A trade to bring in a starting-level name like Christian Kirk was a great start to the Texans’ offseason at wideout, but after losing Stefon Diggs to the New England Patriots, along with still having to deal with the repercussions of Tank Dell’s brutal knee injury from last year, perhaps taking a prospect at receiver early in the draft could benefit C.J. Stroud, as well as the overall offensive outlook for 2025.
When asking Pro Football Focus’ Mason Cameron for an ideal receiver prospect in Houston’s offense, that could be TCU’s Jack Bech, who he outlines as the Texans’ best day two draft pick on the table.
While the move to acquire Christian Kirk made the Texans’ need at receiver a bit less dire, the depth of the corps could use some attention,” Cameron wrote. ”Bech, a significant riser due to his performance at the Senior Bowl, would bring versatility and consistency to this offense to complement Nico Collins.”
Bech, the local, 23-year-old receiver, could be a nice answer to patch up Houston’s receiver concerns, if he does end up available following Houston’s first-round pick.
Last season at TCU, Bech didn’t fail to make an impact. He finished the year logging 12 games in a breakout year, collecting 62 receptions, 1,034 yards, and nine touchdowns en route to becoming the top target in their offense led by quarterback Josh Hoover.
He’s a strong, versatile pass-catcher with 6-foot-1 size, and has the chance to play a variety of roles in an NFL passing offense. For the Texans, he could be just the skillset needed to pair next to two stable, veteran targets like Collins and Kirk.
For an offense that saw a major step back from Stroud’s rookie campaign in 2024, doubling down to invest in that side of the ball for this year’s draft could be a great decision from this front office. Keep an eye out on Bech as a prime candidate for one of many potential options to help achieve that goal later this month.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans Showing Interest in Future Joe Mixon Replacement
MORE: Texans Legend J.J. Watt Gets Honest on Criticizing NFL Players
MORE: Texans Star Drops Sketchy Injury Update Before Offseason Workouts
MORE: Texans Showing Interest in Potential First-Round OT