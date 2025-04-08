Texans Star Drops Sketchy Injury Update Before Offseason Workouts
The Houston Texans will begin voluntary offseason workouts on April 21, and they may have to do so without one of their best defensive backs.
Jalen Pitre, who is recovering from a torn pectoral muscle he suffered late in 2024, spoke to reporters at an elementary school event this week and revealed that he might not be ready for the start of workouts in a couple of weeks.
"I'm not really sure if I'm going to be able to do stuff in the spring," Pitre said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. "But I'm feeling good. ... It's been nothing but positive steps, so I'm looking forward to the season for sure."
The fact that Pitre doesn't know probably means he won't be participating in workouts later this month, and based on how he said he isn't sure if he will be able to do anything in "the spring," that could mean the safety may be unavailable for organized team activities in late May.
Fortunately, there is still plenty of time for Pitre to get himself right before training camp, so chances are, he will be just fine.
The 25-year-old played in 12 games this past season, registering 65 tackles, an interception, eight passes defended before succumbing to the pectoral injury in late November.
Pitre, who played his collegiate football at Baylor, was selected by the Texans in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was brilliant during his rookie campaign, racking up 147 tackles, five picks and eight passes defended. He followed that up with a solid 2023 season.
Hopefully, the Stafford, Tx. native can make enough progress to be ready for mandatory mandatory minicamp in June.
