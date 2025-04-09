Texans Daily

Houston Texans Showing Interest in Future Joe Mixon Replacement

The Houston Texans held a top-30 visit with Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson.

Ben Cooper

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson (RB16) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson (RB16) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans held Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson on a top-30 visit. Johnson is one of the top running backs in the draft and is an expected Day 2 selection.

Johnson was an All-American for Iowa, rushing for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also had 22 receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

The Texans have made many moves this offseason, retooling their roster after back-to-back Divisional Round losses.

Houston traded away Laremy Tunsil, lost Stefon Diggs in free agency, and acquired Christian Kirk in a trade. With a flurry of moves, general manager Nick Caserio could draft Johnson to add another weapon for C.J. Stroud and the offense.

The Texans hold three Day 2 picks at 58, 79, and 89. Johnson is expected to go in this range and could fit well in the backfield next to Joe Mixon.

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson (2) celebrates his touchdown
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson (2) celebrates his touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with teammate Dayton Howard (7) Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mixon, 28, is still productive, but it would be wise to add another talented running back who can split carries with him.

Mixon had 245 rushing attempts for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns in the 2024 season. While these are good numbers, it's a heavy workload for an aging running back.

Drafting Johnson on Day 2 could be a wise move to help Stroud, Mixon, and the Texans' offense.


Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

