Houston Texans Showing Interest in Future Joe Mixon Replacement
The Houston Texans held Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson on a top-30 visit. Johnson is one of the top running backs in the draft and is an expected Day 2 selection.
Johnson was an All-American for Iowa, rushing for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also had 22 receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns.
The Texans have made many moves this offseason, retooling their roster after back-to-back Divisional Round losses.
Houston traded away Laremy Tunsil, lost Stefon Diggs in free agency, and acquired Christian Kirk in a trade. With a flurry of moves, general manager Nick Caserio could draft Johnson to add another weapon for C.J. Stroud and the offense.
The Texans hold three Day 2 picks at 58, 79, and 89. Johnson is expected to go in this range and could fit well in the backfield next to Joe Mixon.
Mixon, 28, is still productive, but it would be wise to add another talented running back who can split carries with him.
Mixon had 245 rushing attempts for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns in the 2024 season. While these are good numbers, it's a heavy workload for an aging running back.
Drafting Johnson on Day 2 could be a wise move to help Stroud, Mixon, and the Texans' offense.
