ESPN Predicts Texans to Sign Key Falcons Free Agent
The Houston Texans have an assortment of big tasks ahead of them this NFL offseason, but standing atop that list of priorities for the Texans is getting things right on the offensive line.
Following a year of disappointment upfront and C.J. Stroud consistently lacking the protection he needs to succeed, Houston will need to double down on their efforts to get their front five in check this offseason. In doing so, this offensive unit can get back up to speed, and hopefully lead the way to becoming a championship group.
The first chance to improve the offensive line comes next week upon free agency's opening, and some around the league see the Texans making some significant additions. In the eyes of ESPN's Aaron Schatz, he predicts the Texans to pick up Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman to help shore up the interior.
"The Houston interior offensive line completely imploded in 2024, and incumbent starting center Juice Scruggs was near the bottom of the league with an 89.8% pass block win rate. Dalman would stabilize the middle of that line and will turn 27 next season," Schatz wrote. "He started only nine games this past season because of an ankle injury but had a 95.1% pass block win rate when healthy. In 2023, his 94.0% PBWR ranked 10th among qualified centers. Dalman also fits a Houston running game that uses a lot of outside zone; no offense ran more outside zone than Atlanta this past season."
Dalman, while showcased in a limited sample size, stands out as a scheme fit that can also bolster the interior in a big way. He comes from a part of one of the league's best offensive line groups in recent memory, and would be an undoubtedly strong pickup for the Texans' unit.
Especially as a top contributor in pass protection, it gives Stroud another layer of safety that he didn't have across last season. Houston's offseason should be all about putting their franchise quarterback in the best situation to succeed, and a Dalman signing would be a great way of doing so.
The Texans will begin to unravel their free agency events once negotiations open up across the league at noon ET on Monday, March 10th.
