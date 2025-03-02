Insider Lifts Lid on Texans' Pursuit of Deebo Samuel Trade
Before Deebo Samuel was dealt in the latest NFL blockbuster from his long-time home in the San Francisco 49ers to the Washington Commanders, the Houston Texans appeared in a few rumors that connected them to the former All-Pro receiver, though those whispers ultimately ended up dying out.
However, it wasn't without an effort on the Texans side to at least check in on Samuel's trade status before his deal to Washington.
According to a source from John Hickman of Locked on Texans, Houston inquired with San Francisco on Samuel, though the talks never reached further than the initial stages due to financial hurdles.
“Houston did check in Deebo, but the asking price never reached a level Houston is comfortable with," Hickman's source said. "Caserio is being very cap conscious this offseason and is focused on development.”
Samuel did have some appeal for a connection with the Texans. Earlier reports from The Athletic detailed Houston and the Denver Broncos as preferred destinations for the now-former 49ers pass catcher, but in the end, he joined up in Washington with a surging group led by Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels.
Samuel finished his previous campaign with the 49ers with 51 catches, 670 yards, and four total touchdowns in a bit of a drop-off season from his previous showings. But now, he's got a new situation as the number-two next to Terry McLaurin, and will hope to be a catalyst in the team's hopes to revisit the NFC Championship for a second-straight season.
As for the Texans, the immediate goal doesn't change. Houston will keep scavenging the market for the right answers at wide receiver, whether that be in free agency, via trade, or later this offseason in the draft.
Paying $20 million for Samuel's services simply wasn't in the cards for this cap-conscious front office, but with a long offseason ahead, many opportunities to attack their pass-catching needs remain on the table for Nick Caserio and the rest of the Texans brass.
