Texans Could Call Packers About Compelling WR Trade
The Houston Texans definitely need to add another wide receiver this offseason, and while the free-agent market may be thin on top-tier talent at the position, the trade block could be interesting.
The Texans have already missed out on one trade, as they saw Deebo Samuel get dealt to the Washington Commanders. But there should be plenty of other options available.
One potential candidate for Houston is Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs.
The Packers have quite the glut at wide out, with Jayden Reed, Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and Christian Watson all vying for playing time. Now, it should be noted that Watson is recovering from a torn ACL, but Green Bay seems interested in bringing in another receiver in the coming weeks.
Doubs already expressed displeasure with his role last year, so if the Packers land a big name, it would further marginalize his targets in the tundra.
That could make him available, and he probably wouldn't be incredibly costly.
At the very least, the Texans should check in with Green Bay to see if they can pry him away, and it's possible that Doubs could be had for a Day 3 pick. Heck, even if Houston does have to give up a third-rounder, it's something that general manager Nick Caserio should consider.
While Doubs isn't a No. 1, he is a very talented secondary option who could thrive in a role opposite Nico Collins. Remember: Stefon Diggs is hitting free agency, and Tank Dell will probably miss all of next season as he makes his way back from a devastating knee injury.
If both of those slots are open in 2025, Doubs would get plenty of playing time and could provide C.J. Stroud with an explosive downfield weapon.
The Texans should be exploring every potential avenue this offseason, so it's at least worth kicking the tires on Doubs to see if a trade could be had.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Insider Lifts Lid on Texans' Pursuit of Deebo Samuel Trade
MORE: Texans Linked to Trade for Rams Star, and it's Not Cooper Kupp
MORE: Analyst Expresses Major Concern Over Texans' Trade Target
MORE: Insider Gives Brutal Update on Texans' Pursuit of Deebo Samuel
MORE: Top Draft Prospect Speaks Highly of Texans’ Will Anderson Jr.