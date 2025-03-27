Expert Gives Texans Rare Praise for Shocking Offseason Moves
The Houston Texans have made their fair share of bold moves across the opening parts of this 2025 offseason, yet most of the front office's decisions in the first few weeks have also been met with a fair share of criticism paired alongside as well.
The biggest critique many have drawn up for the Texans and their offseason moves centers around their work on the offensive line. By shipping out big names of the mix like All-Pro talent Laremy Tunsil and former first-round pick Kenyon Green, this Houston unit upfront is primed to look vastly different for the season ahead, and perhaps not in a positive way.
However, some have seen the Texans' moves as less than worrying, one of those being ESPN analyst Ben Solak, saying he was a fan of Houston's initial moves on the offensive line to move out Tunsil and Green, effectively resetting this group after a brutal year of production.
"I loved: The first half of the offensive line plan," said Solak. "Count me among the few who like the Laremy Tunsil deal for the Texans. Even if he returned to his 2023 form, he was not saving their offensive line problems on his own. Getting a third-rounder this year and a second-rounder next year is a good deal for a 30-year-old tackle on a megadeal -- especially considering how many flags he draws. That, plus shipping Kenyon Green off for Gardner-Johnson, was a good offloading on an offensive line that desperately needed a culture reset."
Making moves to punt on a notable fixture upfront in Tunsil and an interesting future talent in Green are tough calls, but following the campaign Houston just put up on the offensive trenches, it's not the worst decision to take a step back, collect differing assets in exchange for both guys, and re-invest them into other roster areas and/or different contributors instead.
That's exactly what the Texans did: shipping out each in their respective deals, landing two day-two picks for Tunsil and a defensive playmaker in C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Of course, it would inevitably be a tough pill for Texans fans to swallow if Tunsil or Green stood out in their new roles and opportunities, but the effort at least shows a total lack of complacency from the Houston front office –– which is a great mindset to have when on the verge of rallying together a championship core.
It remains to be seen if those major decisions will end up playing out in Houston's favor, but in the mind of Nick Caserio and Co., they're clearly confident in that happening.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans Make Cap-Saving Contract Move with Key Defender
MORE: Insider Exposes Surprising Reason for Texans' Polarizing Trade
MORE: Texans Lose Stefon Diggs to Patriots
MORE: Houston Texans Blasted With 'Really Bad' Take