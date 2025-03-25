Houston Texans Blasted With 'Really Bad' Take
The Houston Texans entered the NFL offseason knowing they were very limited in terms of what they could do as a result of financial constraints.
However, the Texans have managed to stay busy, making a flurry of lowkey signings to patch up some holes while also swinging multiple trades.
The problem is that Houston's moves have not been looked upon all too favorably, particularly after trading offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil for a package of draft picks.
Generally a front office lauded for good decision-making, the Texans have been ripped left, right and center this offseason, and Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team is the latest analyst to give them a negative review.
In a piece where Brooke graded the offseason of each AFC squad, he gave Houston a C-minus and clearly does not like what the Texans have done in the trenches.
"Other moves were solid outside of the offensive line, including trades for C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Christian Kirk while signing guys like Sheldon Rankins and Ronald Darby to add competition across multiple positions," Brooke wrote. "Still, if Tunsil ends up having a dominant season for Washington while [C.J.] Stroud is constantly under duress, this offseason is going to look really bad."
Tunsil made five Pro Bowl appearances during his six-year stay in Houston, and the Texans' offensive line was a major issue with him in 2024. Now imagine it without him?
Houston can save some face with a strong NFL Draft next month, but even then, the Texans will be relying on somewhat of a patchwork offensive line. Stroud was sacked 52 times this past year, and his future doesn't look a whole lot better in terms of receiving adequate protection.
