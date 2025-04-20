Experts Stack Up Texans' Future Super Bowl Chances
The Houston Texans have had their fair share of criticism surrounding their offseason moves following the events of last season.
However, when evaluating their chances of getting close to a Super Bowl win, how far off is Houston from making those aspirations happen? In the eyes of a few experts, there may not be many teams positioned better than the Texans to have that wide-spanning window to contend.
The latest to chime in on the Texans' Super Bowl chances comes from Pro Football Focus' Zoltan Buday, who listed off the NFL's top ten biggest windows to win a ring.
And while Houston wasn't fortunate enough to secure a spot in the top five, the Texans filed in right behind at number six on the list of top contenders, largely thanks to their considerable chunk of young, franchise cornerstones to build around for the coming seasons.
"Even though the Texans made the playoffs in quarterback C.J. Stroud’s second NFL season, it certainly felt like the team took a step back in 2024," Buday wrote. "However, aside from the offensive line, Houston actually has plenty of young building blocks. Nico Collins has arguably been the best wide receiver in the NFL over the past two seasons and is only 26, and Stroud should have even better weapons if third-year wide receiver Tank Dell can stay healthy going forward. On defense, Kamari Lassiter and Derek Stingley Jr. both ranked among the top 20 cornerbacks, and neither has turned 24 yet. Finally, Will Anderson Jr. may be the best young edge defender in the NFL. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year earned an 88.8 PFF overall grade in 2024, which ranked ninth at the position."
Ahead of the Texans sit some franchises in a pretty good place: the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens. Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and of course, the reigning-champion Philadelphia Eagles. All five stand out not only the best the league has to offer, but really, some nice company for the Texans to be a part of.
Sure, the Texans do have some offensive line questions, and perhaps some concerns about their depth on the offensive side of the ball. At the same time, having a stable and elite quarterback in C.J. Stroud, wideout Nico Collins, edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., it gives this team a strong base of young and rich talent to build on, inevitably keeping open their ability to contend for at least until all four are in the fold.
If the Texans can silence the critics revolving their protection for Stroud, while also re-establish themselves as an strong two-way unit on both ends of the floor, a Super Bowl future can be in the cards as soon as next season. However, time will tell if that'll come to form for the year ahead.
