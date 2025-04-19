Texans' Aggressive Trade Proposal Lands Electrifying Weapon for C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans have been forced to revamp their offense this offseason, but they still have plenty of work left to do.
We already know about all of the problems the Texans have along their offensive line, but they also must add some more weapons for C.J. Stroud after losing Stefon Diggs and with Tank Dell likely to miss all of 2025 while recovering from a knee injury.
Houston did not have the financial wherewithal to make any major signings in free agency, only acquiring Christian Kirk in a low-risk trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
While Kirk could ultimately prove to be a great addition for the Texans, they need more, and they'll have to get it through the NFL Draft.
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated envisions Houston getting aggressive in the draft, predicting the Texans to swing a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire the 18th overall pick. Verderame has Houston sending picks Nos. 25 and 79 to the Seahawks in exchange.
He then projects the Texans to select Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden at No. 18.
"The Texans move up to give Nico Collins some help on the opposite side," Verderame wrote. "Houston needs to rebuild its receiving corps after losing Diggs to free agency and seeing Tank Dell possibly lost for the season with a gruesome knee injury sustained in the postseason. The cost of doing business is a third-rounder, but the Texans get a potential star to pair with Collins."
Some feel that Golden—who ran an electrifying 4.29 in the 40-yard dash—is actually the most well-rounded wide receiver prospect not named Travis Hunter in this upcoming class.
The 21-year-old caught 58 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024, averaging a robust 17 yards per catch. He would comprise a potentially lethal weapon alongside of Collins, who himself has developed into one of the most dynamic wide outs in football.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans Connected to Big Trade With Dallas Cowboys
MORE: Houston Texans Make Tight End Move That C.J. Stroud Will Love
MORE: Texans GM's NFL Draft Comments are Interesting, to Say the Least
MORE: Expert Dishes on Texans' Best Possible Value Pick at No. 25
MORE: ESPN Reveals Best Prospect for Texans to Target in Round One