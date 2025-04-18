Houston Texans Make Tight End Move That C.J. Stroud Will Love
The Houston Texans have re-signed tight end Irv Smith Jr. on a one-year deal. Smith Jr. spent most of the 2024 season on the Texans' practice squad before a promotion to the active roster in December.
Smith Jr. had a lone reception for the Texans in the 2024-25 season, which came against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.
Smith Jr. will likely be the third or fourth tight end for Houston, but has shown flashes with other organizations.
He had 18 receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown with the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 season before joining the Texans.
The 26-year-old has battled injuries throughout his career, but is a solid depth player for Houston. Stroud and the Texans' offense could use as many potential weapons as possible after losing Stefon Diggs in free agency.
Houston will also start the season without wide receiver Tank Dell, as he recovers from a gruesome knee injury.
They did add wide receiver Christian Kirk in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but could use more talent around Stroud.
While Smith Jr. won't be a star for the Texans, signing him on a one-year deal to add depth in the tight end room is a wise decision by general manager Nick Caserio.
