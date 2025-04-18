Texans Daily

Houston Texans Make Tight End Move That C.J. Stroud Will Love

The Houston Texans have brought back an offensive weapon for CJ Stroud.

Ben Cooper

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans tight end Irv Smith Jr. (83) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) during the third quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans tight end Irv Smith Jr. (83) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) during the third quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans have re-signed tight end Irv Smith Jr. on a one-year deal. Smith Jr. spent most of the 2024 season on the Texans' practice squad before a promotion to the active roster in December.

Smith Jr. had a lone reception for the Texans in the 2024-25 season, which came against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

Smith Jr. will likely be the third or fourth tight end for Houston, but has shown flashes with other organizations.

He had 18 receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown with the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 season before joining the Texans.

The 26-year-old has battled injuries throughout his career, but is a solid depth player for Houston. Stroud and the Texans' offense could use as many potential weapons as possible after losing Stefon Diggs in free agency.

Houston will also start the season without wide receiver Tank Dell, as he recovers from a gruesome knee injury.

They did add wide receiver Christian Kirk in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but could use more talent around Stroud.

While Smith Jr. won't be a star for the Texans, signing him on a one-year deal to add depth in the tight end room is a wise decision by general manager Nick Caserio.

Read More Houston Texans Coverage

MORE: Expert Dishes on Texans' Best Possible Value Pick at No. 25

MORE: ESPN Reveals Best Prospect for Texans to Target in Round One

MORE: Insider Unveils Conclusive Intel on Texans' NFL Draft Decision

MORE: Texans Linked to Versatile Ohio State Prospect

MORE: Texans GM Drops Cryptic Comments About No. 25 Pick

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

Home/News